Zoë Kravitz speaks out against Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Zoe Kravitz, like many others, isn’t okay with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards after Rock’s distasteful joke about Smith’s wife. The actress shared pictures of herself at her Saint Laurent Oscars ceremony and an after-party look on her Instagram. Her caption made her stance clear on the infamous Thappad: “Here’s a picture of my costume on the show where we’re apparently now assaulting people on stage,” she wrote in it first instagram,

In the comments a fan asked, “You don’t support defending his wife?” He replied, “No.” (The Rock joked that Jada Pinkett Smith looked like “GI Jane” with her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been vocal about having a hair loss condition, alopecia.)