Zoe Saldana onboard to lead Netflix’s pirate movie “The Bluff”

Bluff has been one of the most awaited movies for all streaming platforms out there. In an intense bidding war between all, Netflix successfully obtained the rights to the film at auction for the same. Now news comes who will listen to the film. Well, it has been confirmed that Zoe Saldana There will be an essay on the lead role for the film and deals have been signed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Zoe Saldana will play the role of Caribbean woman Ersel. Set in the 1800s, the film will be showing viewers the Cayman Islands from those early years and has undergone changes under various invasions. The story will follow the character of Saldana as she struggles to fight her past and also the pirates who come to invade her islands

The film plans to add works and elements of history, which will match the atmosphere of the era represented in the film. Parts of history will indeed be necessary, as the Caribbean has seen many changes over the centuries under the influence of various colonists and invaders.

The film is being produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, along with Mike LaRocca and Angela Russo-Ostot for ABGO. The film also needs a strong second lead lady and no other actress has been finalized for the film yet. The film was directed by Frank E. Will be done by Phool, while he also works with Joe Ballerini for screenwriting.

If people remember, Zoe Saldana was previously part of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”. She played a pirate in the film, but due to poor timing on the film’s set, she did not return for the film’s sequel. This will also be the second time that he is Frank E. Will be under the direction of flower. Both had previously worked in the film “Heaven”.