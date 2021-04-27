Zohra Sehgal was acting with a superhero from the last century to a new age actor – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Right this moment is the date of delivery of Bollywood’s oldest actress Zohra Sehgal. Zohra Sehgal was born on 27 April 1912 within the Rohilla Pathan household within the metropolis of Saharanpur, UP. His actual identify was Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-Ullah Khan. Zohra was not solely a finest actress but additionally a superb actress choreographer. He died in 2014 on the age of 102. His father Mumtaz Ullah Khan and Natika Ullah Khan have been residents of Rampur, UP. Zohra Sehgal was final seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ in 2007. In 2010, the Authorities of India awarded Padma Bhushan to Zohra Sehgal. Actress Zohra Sehgal choreographed for superhit movies like Baaghi, Id Nedi, Awaam Ki.

He was the one individual to have labored with the legendary hero of the final century, from Amitabh Bachchan to the new-age actor Ranbir Kapoor. Zohra Sehgal received his first probability in a 1982 James Ivory film. She has labored in lots of British movies and TV reveals other than Bollywood. One night with Zohra Present was an excellent hit in Pakistan.

In response to media structure, Zohra Sehgal misplaced her eyesight on account of glaucoma on the age of a few yr.]She was referred after therapy. Zohra resumed her dancer profession in 1935 with Udaya Kumar. Speaking about Zohra Sehgal’s private life, he married Kameshwar Sehgal, who was 8 years youthful. The 2 met at Uday Shankar’s Dance Academy. In 2012, his daughter Kiran wrote a biography titled ‘Zohra Sehgal: Fatty’.

Zohra Sehgal has been awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kalidas Award in 2001, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2004. He was additionally awarded the Fellowship as a Life Tie Achievement Award by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor, in 2010. On 10 July 2014, he suffered a coronary heart assault within the hospital and stated goodbye to the world on the age of 102.