Zombie killer: Australian champion Alexander Volkanowski destroys opponent in career-best ‘seminar’

And with his third title defense in Jacksonville on Sunday (AEST), Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanowski made one thing clear: He runs the UFC’s featherweight division. And it’s going to take something special to knock him off his perch.

Volkanovski scored his 11th straight win since entering the UFC with a staggering fourth-round stoppage from Chan Sung Jung inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In a reminder for anyone in need of reminiscence, Volkanowski made “The Korean Zombie” three-a-bit rounds of absolute perfection before finally pulling it out of its misery.

Joe Rogan called it a “seminar” and posted Volkanowski’s (24-1-0) career-best performance to date.

