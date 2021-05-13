ZTE Nubia Z30 Pro new teaser coming on May 20

The ZTE Axon 20 was named as the first commercially available smartphone with an under-display front-facing camera. Chinese manufacturer improves its technology

Earlier, the CEO said that it will come with the Nubia Z30 Pro on May 20. Today, the Nubia brand officially confirmed the date on Weibo, as well as revealing the first poster of the new phone. The new under-display technology was already on display at MWC Shanghai which took place in February. Whereas, Ni Fei, president of mobile devices at ZTE, posted a picture revealing the camera’s position, which is practically invisible. This made it a massive upgrade to the first-gen solution in the Exxon 20, with a major class due to the original pixel redistribution. There are very few known specs of the upcoming Z30 Pro smartphone.

Leaked photos of the model suggest an AMOLED display, four cameras with 100X hybrid zoom. We will have the full picture in less than 10 days, but we hope to launch some teasers.