ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, and ZTE S30 SE Price Full Features Specs Colours Variant & Reviews

The Chinese smartphone company ZTE recently launched some fantastic smartphones in the Chinese smartphone market. ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, and ZTES30 SE are the new rival of ZTE that has launched in China. These all smartphones come with a hole-punch design along with 5G connectivity. The ZTE S30 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 SoC and has a 144Hz AMOLED display for an amazing gaming experience, ZTE S30 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 and has a 6,000mAh battery life that can go for long in a single charge and ZTE S30 SE comes with Dimensity of 700.

ZTE S30 Specifications

The ZTE S30 will run on Android Version 10 with MyOS 11 will remain on top. It has a feature of a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400) pixel display along with a 90Hz refresh rate with a 20:9 aspect ratio. While the smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. It has 8GB of RAM inclduing 128GB and 256GB storage and has a quad rear camera setup of 64-megapixel primary sensor with 8-megapixel of the secondary sensor with Ultra-wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone has packed with 4,000mAh battery life with 30W fast charging.

Let’s talk about the connectivity option so, it has 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, and 3.5mm headphone jack option including side mounted fingerprint sensor.

ZTE S30 Pro Specification

ZTE S30 Pro is a dual SIM slot Nano smartphone that runs on MyOS 11 and based on Android 10. While it has a display of 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate which is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a quad rear camera setup of 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel of macro shooter and 2-megapixel of depth sensor. Also, it has a 44-megapixel of selfie camera for selfie lovers.

Let’s talk about the connectivity options so, it has a feature of 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, A-GPS/GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm jack. It has a fingerprint sensor on the screen. While the company offers a 4,200mAh battery life with 55W fast charging and has a measure of 163.5×75.2×7.8mm.

ZTE S30 SE Specifications

At the last, the ZTE S30 SE supports MyOS 11 which is based on Android 10 with feature of 6.67-inch full HD+ display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Also, the smartphone powered with Octo-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with triple rear camera which is 48-megapixel, a 5-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Also, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel for selfie lovers. While the company gives you a 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant model.

While it has a common connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm jack with fingerprint sensor on the side. The company gives you 6,000mAh battery life with 18W fast charging.

ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE Price

ZTE S30:- CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs 24,600) for 8GB + 128GB of storage varaint model while the 8GB + 256GB variant option is price at the CNY 2,398 (roughly Rs 26,900).

ZTE S30 Pro:- CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs 33,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant model.

ZTE S30 SE:- CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs 19,000) for 6GB + 128GB of storage variant.

All these smartphone will go on sale from April 3 in China and the more details will be revealed on the global launch of the smartphones.