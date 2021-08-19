Roger Federer Net Worth 2021 – Tennis Player

Short introduction

The Swiss Roger Federer is considered one of the best tennis players of all time. He has been World Sportsman of the Year several times and is the record winner at the ATP World Tour Finals as well as at Wimbledon. In addition, he led the men’s tennis world rankings with 302 weeks in a row longer than anyone and has won more individual Grand Slam tournaments than anyone else.

Early life

Roger Federer was born on August 8th, 1981 in Basel. His father is Swiss and his mother is South African. He has both Swiss and South African citizenship. Federer grew up in various Basel suburbs. He has a sister, Diana (* 1979). He started playing tennis at the age of three.

Career

Federer’s tennis career began rather unspectacularly and he shone more with great continuity and steady development than with extraordinary international success. A major development only arose when he joined the TC Old Boys tennis club at the age of eight.

At the age of 12, the Swiss man could look back on some national successes and one year later he decided to move to the Swiss training center in Eclubens. Here he was sponsored by the Swiss Association and was able to win several national junior championship titles in the following years.

He left school at the age of 16 to concentrate on his sports career. He then made his breakthrough in the junior division at the Australian Open and Wimbledon shortly afterwards. From then on, his successes authorized him to take part in tournaments in the professional field.

Career highlights

2003

Wimbledon winner

2004

Winner Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon

2005

winner of the US Open, Wimbledon

2006

winner Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon

2007

winner of the Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon

2008

winner of the US Open, gold medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing in doubles with Stanislas Wawrinka

2009

winner of the French Open, Wimbledon

2010

winner of the Australian Open

2012

Wimbledon winner, individual silver medal at the London Olympics

2017

winner Australian Open, Wimbledon

2018

winner of the Australian Open

Famous quotes

“I’m 31, don’t make me so young!”

Roger Federer’s answer to the question of how his 30 years are different from Andy Roddick’s.

“Don’t tell me to be quiet, okay? If I want to talk, then I will speak! ”

Federer’s angry words to chair referee Jake Garner during the 2009 US Open final.

“Just because I smashed a racket doesn’t mean I went nuts.”

Roger Federer after destroying his racket in Miami in 2009 in anger over the lost game.

“You know, you can’t keep a secret of that. I am definitely a very talented player. ”

Federer’s honest answer on how he manages to play consistently at such a high level.

“Thank you, but I’m not the father.”

Roger Federer on the congratulations of an interviewer after it became known that his cow “Juliette” was expecting a calf. He had received this as a gift for his first Wimbledon victory.

(Source: tennisnet.com/The Tennis Space)

Amazing facts

Roger Federer is a real chocoholic. He especially loves his mother Lynette’s birthday chocolate cake.

As a child he played the piano and recorder. Due to the intensive tennis training, however, he did not have enough time to further deepen his musical talent.

In addition to tennis, which Federer has been doing since he was three, he was also active in football in his childhood. At his club Concordia Basel he was considered a very promising talent, but at the age of 11 he finally decided to play tennis.

Roger Federer was a vegetarian until he was 14 years old.

He was declared unfit for service and therefore did not have to do military service. He also did not do community service because of too many appointments.

In his youth, Roger Federer wasn’t too enthusiastic about fitness.

Roger Federer lists his family as his hobby. Because of the increased risk of injury, he does not participate in other sports that interest him (e.g. skiing, soccer) during his active career.

The “Maestro” loves emojis and can even write entire messages with them.

The tennis player has been featured on a Swiss postage stamp since 2007. He is the first living person to receive this honor.

On intercontinental flights, Federer travels with his family by scheduled flight instead of boarding a private jet. He also picks up his luggage from the conveyor belt himself afterwards.

With his wife Mirka Federer-Vavrinec, who was also a professional tennis player until 2002, he has two identical pairs of twins (two girls * 2009, two boys * 2014). His sister Diana made him a “double uncle” with dizygoti twins.

The “Roger our” is known among tennis fans based on the church “Our Father”.