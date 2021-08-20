SUSI KENTIKIAN NET WORTH
Susi Kentikian is an Armenian-German former professional boxer who took part in competitions from 2005 to 2016. How rich is Susi Kentikian?
Female boxer. Born on September 11, 1987, in Yerevan, Armenia. Susi Kentikian’s fortune is estimated at around 1.5 million euros.
She was born in Yerevan, Armenian SSR, but left the country with her family at the age of five because of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War. Kentuckiana has lived in Hamburg since 1996 and started boxing at the age of twelve.
After a successful amateur career, she turned pro in 2005 and signed the Hamburg promotion Spotlight Boxing.
Real name: Susianna Levonovna Kentikian
Parents: Levon Kentikian, Makruhi Kentikian
Susi Kentikian Height : 1.55 m
Nationality: German
Her career began: 2005
Weight class: flyweight.
What is Susi Kentikian’s net worth?
Susi Kentikian’s net worth is currently € 1.5 million.
Fights: 39
Wins: 36
Knockout victories: 17
Films: Heaven has four corners
