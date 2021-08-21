Toto Wolff Net Worth (Updated 2021) Wife, Salary, Career

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Toto Wolff Net Worth (Updated 2021) Wife, Salary

Net worth CHF 700 Million Born Vienna, Austria Age 12, January, 1972 Wife Susie Wolff Childern 3 Height 1.93M

Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff has finally spoken to reporters after a bad Friday in Baku kept him from answering journalistic questions. In today’s post, we’ll discuss Toto Wolff: Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Aston Martin

Former racing driver and investor Torger Christian “Toto” Wolff hails from Austria. As the chief executive and principal of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Formula One team, he owns 33% of the team. During his motorsport career, Wolff competed in the Austrian Formula Ford Championship and in the German Formula Ford Series.

Net Worth

Austrian investor Toto Wolff is a former professional racing driver with a net worth of $450 million. A former shareholder of the Williams F1 team, Wolff is the Principal and CEO of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team. He holds a 30% stake in the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team.

Wife

He is married to team principal and keen racer Susie Stoddart. Susan made history by competing in a Formula 1 race weekend for the first time in nearly two decades. F1 debut carried the Williams FW36 wheel at the British Grand Prix 2014. During the season, Susanne participated in two free practices. Susie retired from F1 in 2015 after a brief stint in the sport. Her current role as Team Principal of the Venturi Formula E team sees her as a stakeholder in the team as well.

Salary

Wolff earns an annual salary of €8 million as a team principal. The Osterreich newspaper reports that, at least. Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd acquired 30% of his shares after he joined Mercedes.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin gets 37 million pounds from Wolff! F1’s future will be affected by this investment? Toto Wolff, owner of Mercedes, has acquired an Aston Martin stake for around £37 million. Aston Martin Lagonda, the iconic British luxury automotive brand that returns to the F1 grid next year with the rebranded Racing Point team, has been bought by Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff.