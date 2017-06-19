The Miracle – Ahmed Hossam Mido, the former star of Zamalek and the Egyptian team, commented on the victory of...
Bruno Fernandez The Miracle – Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez has proven to be a tough bargain For Manchester United English...
A patient in Essex has become the second person in the UK to test positive for coronavirus without having recently travelled abroad, the Department of Health...
The Miracle The Clásico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona is of great importance at the level of the masses and the media, and despite its...
The Miracle – Manchester United managed to score the equalizer against Everton in the match that now brings them together at the Goodison Park Stadium in...
The Miracle – Pyramids continued its external victories in its distinguished career in the Confederation in its first African participation and won a wide victory over...
Zanaco – Pyramids (from the official Pyramids Twitter account) Pyramids put one and a half ahead in the CAF semi-finals, with a 3-0 victory over Zambian...
Mahmoud Al-Khatib – Al-Ahly – Photo from the club's official account Mahmoud Al-Khatib, chairman of Al-Ahly Club, will head the football team’s mission to South Africa...
After attempting to humiliate veteran Trevor Ariza, Trae Young was given a good crop. Beyond the big mistake he cashed on the spot, the leader of...
Iran has raised the death toll from coronavirus cases to 54 as the number of confirmed infections jumped overnight by more than half to 978, amid...
Real Madrid enter the La Liga summer in March to play several difficult matches in addition to the El Clásico. Real Madrid will start the month...
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, both of whom have been absent from the prosecution for some time, find themselves in a situation similar to that of...
